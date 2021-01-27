InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved Tool For Cable Technicians (DLL-3778)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cable technician, I saw a need for a more reliable and dependable tool to use when attaching hangers overhead," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a cable technician, I saw a need for a more reliable and dependable tool to use when attaching hangers overhead," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "So, I created the NINE WIRE HANGER."

The invention fulfills the need for a method of facilitating the installation of hangers for low voltage cables in nonresidential construction. It reduces the amount of time and effort required to attach hangers to overhead supports for this purpose. This eliminates the need to work from ladders, which reduces the risk of fall related accidents. The device could be adaptable for use in a variety of non-residential structures. Additionally, it would be easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3778, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

