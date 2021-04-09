InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved High Chair Design (LGI-2994)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked as a day care provider for 12 years. Through my work, I realized the children could benefit from staying put in a highchair, and route their focus on a learning chair or tray," said an inventor from Amityville, N.Y. "So, I created the EAT & LEARN."

The invention fulfills the need for a highchair with interchangeable eating and learning trays. It combines the functionality of a highchair with that of an educational electronic learning center. This provides a new and fun way for children to learn. The use of this device could enhance children's school readiness by helping them master basic preschool concepts. Additionally, it could be used in the home, or in day care settings.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LGI-2994, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

