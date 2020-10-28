InventHelp Inventor Presents An Improved Grocery Cart Accessory (SDB-1477)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working at a grocery store, I noticed customers were hesitant to take groceries to their cars in the rain, for fear of their items becoming wet and ruined.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working at a grocery store, I noticed customers were hesitant to take groceries to their cars in the rain, for fear of their items becoming wet and ruined. This made me want to create something to help them," said an inventor from Chula Vista, Calif. "So, I invented THE CART COVER."

This invention fulfills the need for a means to protect valuable groceries from inclement weather. It prevents groceries and the containers that hold them from being ruined in the transfer from store to car. The use of this product could result in trips to the grocery store being more enjoyable. It eliminates the need to wait out rain while being stuck in a store or car. The invention provides peace of mind, and could be reasonably priced. Additionally, it could be produced in various sizes, colors, and styles.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1477, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

