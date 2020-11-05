InventHelp Inventor Presents A Truck Accessory To Improve The Safety Of Reversing Large Trucks (HLW-2298)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tractor trailer driver, I wanted to create a safer and easier way to back up in large vehicles," said an inventor from Miami Gardens, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a tractor trailer driver, I wanted to create a safer and easier way to back up in large vehicles," said an inventor from Miami Gardens, Fla. "So, I invented the EASY BACK."

The invention fulfills the need for an improved view when reversing a tractor-trailer. It allows a trucker a clear, real-time view of behind the trailer. This would make manipulating the large vehicle easier in confined areas. It could reduce stress and anxiety for the truck driver, as well as prevents unnecessary low-speed accidents and vehicular damage, costly downtime of revenue-producing equipment, and higher insurance costs. Additionally, it provides peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2298, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

