PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a cheap and easy way to heat up water or coffee," said an inventor from Hempstead, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a cheap and easy way to heat up water or coffee," said an inventor from Hempstead, N.Y. "So, I created the M M CUP."

The invention fulfills the need for a portable beverage container that could heat water and other liquids. It would enable users to create hot water for the purpose of making various hot beverages, such as coffee or tea. This method of preparing hot beverages would be a much more cost-effective alternative to purchasing pre made coffees, teas, and other hot beverages. This proposed accessory could help maintain the temperature of hot beverages, broths, and other liquids in a portable manner. Additionally, it features a compact, portable and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2801, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-self-heating-cup-lgi-2801-301149309.html

SOURCE InventHelp