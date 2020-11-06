InventHelp Inventor Presents A Novel Furniture Design (HTT-7358)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and distinguished product that will appeal to consumers looking for furniture featuring their favorite sports or team," said an inventor from Memphis, Tenn.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and distinguished product that will appeal to consumers looking for furniture featuring their favorite sports or team," said an inventor from Memphis, Tenn. "So, I created the SPORTS BEDROOM SET."

The patent-pending invention would appeal to sports fans of all ages. It provides a sports fan with a new way to reflect their passion in décor, and features an eye-catching and novel design. It could promote a possible favorite college or professional sports teams. Additionally, design variations available and the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTT-7358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

