InventHelp Inventor Presents A New Child Safety Accessory (OTW-489)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Each summer, too many babies are left and forgotten in the scorching heat of a vehicle. I wanted to create a way to help prevent this from happening," said an inventor from Port Allen, La. "So, I invented the LOCK N-D BACKSEAT."

The invention fulfills the need for a line of products that could safeguard an infant or young child from being left unattended in hazardous conditions. This design could help to prevent tragic heat related injuries or death. It increases safety for young children and provides peace of mind to parents and care givers. The various items would be easy to use and install. Additionally, the inventor's prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-489, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

