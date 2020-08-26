InventHelp Inventor Presents A Modified Cane (FRO-770)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Clovis, Calif., wanted to fulfill the need for an improved cane that would incorporate a design that would alert others of the user and their need to safely traverse crowded areas or areas that may be dimly lit.

The FLASHING CANE is easy to activate and use. It is convenient and improves a user's confidence and self-esteem. It also helps people with visual disabilities avoid obstacles and reach a destination safely. Additionally, it could potentially prevent injuries. A patent application is pending.

"I have a friend who does archery but was declared legally blind five years ago and he has a hard time walking through large crowds. I wanted to create something that allows him to focus more on his sport and less on moving safely from destination to destination," said the inventor.

