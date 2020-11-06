PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed people using various methods to keep seals off of boats and docks, and wanted to create a better way to solve this problem," said an inventor from Oxnard, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed people using various methods to keep seals off of boats and docks, and wanted to create a better way to solve this problem," said an inventor from Oxnard, Calif. "So, I invented the KELP BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for keeping seals from jumping up onto docks and boats. It would be easy to use and install, and could eliminate unwanted clutter. The device could also prevent damage of boats and yachts and loss of slip revenue. It features a simple and effective design. Additionally, it would be cost effective.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-781, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-presents-a-device-to-deter-seals-from-boats--docks-fro-781-301165688.html

SOURCE InventHelp