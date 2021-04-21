PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father was employed as a chief mechanical engineer for a large Milwaukee manufacturer," said an inventor from Muskego, Wis.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My father was employed as a chief mechanical engineer for a large Milwaukee manufacturer," said an inventor from Muskego, Wis. "His problem-solving skills plus the Amber alert inspired me to develop a means to alert large numbers of people who may be in harm's way from a driver traveling in the wrong direction on a freeway or other dedicated traffic system."

He developed the Ray Traffic Alert to reduce major collisions by detecting motorists traveling in the wrong direction. This invention may prevent a motorist from colliding head-on with unsuspecting drivers to reduce vehicle damage, injuries and possible fatalities. Additionally, it could alert the police and warn drivers. Also, the speed of the approaching vehicle could easily be calculated with existing hardware.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-684, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-wrong-way-alert-otw-684-301273579.html

SOURCE InventHelp