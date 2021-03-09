InventHelp Inventor Develops Weatherproof Shelter For Motor Vehicles (SDB-1493)

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was concerned about damage to the finish of vehicles left outside in inclement weather," said an inventor from Escondido, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was concerned about damage to the finish of vehicles left outside in inclement weather," said an inventor from Escondido, Calif. "With this invention, motorists can cover their vehicles easily and remove and store it just as easily when not in use."

He developed a prototype for K AND K CAR COVER to protect vehicles against the elements. As such, it prevents damage to the finish and saves time, effort and expense. Durable, practical and easy to operate, it helps keep vehicles clean and free from accumulated dirt and grime as well. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1493, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

