InventHelp Inventor Develops Weather Protecting Pack (IPL-756)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed children as well as adults waiting for buses or traveling in inclement weather without any type of headgear," said an inventor from Indianapolis, Indiana. "This inspired me to develop a better backpack incorporating a hood to prevent body heat from being lost."

He developed MY HOODY BACKPACK (HBP) which combines a backpack together with a hood produced from durable and weather-resistant materials for resilience outdoors. This invention would protect the user and stored items from precipitation. Additionally, this durable and practical product would feature various storage pockets for convenience and organization.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-756, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

