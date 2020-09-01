InventHelp Inventor Develops Way To Reduce Embarrassing Bathroom Odors (NWO-406)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an effective and easy way to eliminate embarrassing odors from the bathroom, especially when you have company over for parties or events," said an inventor from Raceland, LA.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted an effective and easy way to eliminate embarrassing odors from the bathroom, especially when you have company over for parties or events," said an inventor from Raceland, LA., "so I invented the FUME-A-GATOR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective means of eliminating unpleasant odors in the bathroom by releasing a pleasant scent throughout the room when using the toilet. With this invention, individuals could rest knowing that unpleasant odors in the bathroom could be avoided. With this device, a pleasant fragrance would be readily available and easily accessible when needed. This device would also eliminate the use of expensive sprays to dispel odors in the bathroom, which could save individuals a considerable amount of money. Users could avoid embarrassment with the use of this concept and it is designed to be simple to use, practical, convenient, and reasonably priced. This device would be ideal for use in any home in addition to commercial businesses such as restaurants, hotels, motels, etc.

The inventor described the invention design. "I wanted to find a solution to embarrassing bathroom odors that would also contribute to a cleaner, more sanitary bathroom."

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NWO-406, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

