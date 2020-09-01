InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Foot Covering Worn Inside Shoes (NWO-414)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While winter weather activities provide enjoyment for outdoor enthusiasts, keeping the feet dry can be a challenge. Fortunately, an inventor from Hattiesburg, Miss., has conceived a way to keep feet dry when walking or working in rain, snow or other wet or damp conditions.

SOCK STOP was developed to provide enhanced foot comfort in such cases and reduce the chances of athlete's foot, fungus and other irritations to the feet. As such, it is versatile for use while engaging in any outdoor activity in wet or cold weather. It is also comfortable, practical and easy to use and dispose of. Users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "This idea came to mind while traveling back and forth through heavy snow," she said, " my feet were continuing to stay wet from the melted ice and I knew this footwear accessory was needed."

