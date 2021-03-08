InventHelp Inventor Develops Warm Mist Accessory For Hairstylists & Barbers (CBA-3968)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way for hairstylists to spray a warm mist on a client's hair, scalp or neck," said an inventor, from Easley, S.

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient way for hairstylists to spray a warm mist on a client's hair, scalp or neck," said an inventor, from Easley, S.C., "so I invented the WARM MIST. My design could provide a more pleasant experience for clients when getting a haircut."

The invention provides an effective way for a hairstylist or barber to spray warm water on a client. In doing so, it eliminates the hassle of constantly filling a spray bottle with warm water. It also eliminates the discomfort associated with having cold water sprayed on the scalp or neck and it could enhance customer comfort and satisfaction. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for hairstylists, barbers, salons, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3968, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

