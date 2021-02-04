InventHelp Inventor Develops Versatile Case For Cell Phones (LAX-1239)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a phone case that can be easily customized to suit the user's needs," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a phone case that can be easily customized to suit the user's needs," said an inventor, from Van Nuys, Calif., "so I invented U-PHONES. My unique design increases flexibility when using a cell phone."

This patent-pending invention provides an effective way to carry and use a mobile phone. It also enables users to personalize their phones. As a result, it enhances convenience, security and style and it offers an improved alternative to traditional mobile phone cases. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

