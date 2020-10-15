InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Safety System To Detect Carbon Monoxide (MTN-3392)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to detect carbon monoxide leaks inside a vehicle," said an inventor, from Mt.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to detect carbon monoxide leaks inside a vehicle," said an inventor, from Mt. Vernon, N.Y., "so I invented the MOBILE CO."

The invention provides an effective way to protect vehicle occupants against carbon monoxide poisoning. It also enables emergency assistance to be notified if necessary. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent accidents associated with vehicle carbon monoxide poisoning."

