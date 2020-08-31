PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to thank another driver for letting you pass," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to thank another driver for letting you pass," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the THANK YOU LOGO."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to show appreciation to a following driver when merging, passing, etc. In doing so, it offers an alternative to waving, honking or flashing lights. As a result, it could enhance communication between drivers and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to promote kindness and common courtesy on the road."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-accessory-to-show-appreciation-lvt-293-301120299.html

SOURCE InventHelp