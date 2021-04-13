InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory To Safely Reduce Glare (CBA-3974)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to reduce sunlight glare while driving during the day and headlight glare at night," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to reduce sunlight glare while driving during the day and headlight glare at night," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SURE SIGHT. My design could help to prevent visibility-related accidents."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the eyes against sunlight glare while driving. In doing so, it eliminates the need to squint. As a result, it increases safety and it offers an improved forward view. The invention features an adaptable and adjustable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3974, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp