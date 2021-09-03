PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to keep snow and ice off a parked car during winter weather," said an inventor, from Dracut, Mass.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to keep snow and ice off a parked car during winter weather," said an inventor, from Dracut, Mass., "so I invented the CAR COVER ALL. My design helps to prevent scratches and other damage and it ensures that the vehicle remains clean and dry."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to prevent ice and snow from accumulating on a parked car. In doing so, it eliminates the need to brush snow and scrape ice. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and convenience. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5681, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-vehicle-accessory-to-keep-snow-off-a-parked-car-bma-5681-301364209.html

SOURCE InventHelp