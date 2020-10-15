InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory To Improve Communication (MTN-3400)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to share information or thoughts with other drivers on the road," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to share information or thoughts with other drivers on the road," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the AUTO COMM."

The invention provides an effective way for drivers to communicate with other motorists while traveling. In doing so, it could help to relieve stress and confusion while driving. As a result, it could enhance safety and communication and it could provide added fun. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added safety and convenience especially during an emergency situation."

