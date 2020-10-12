InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Accessory For Smokers/Vapers (OTW-600)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to decrease secondhand smoke for passengers riding in the car," said an inventor, from Red Bluff, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to decrease secondhand smoke for passengers riding in the car," said an inventor, from Red Bluff, Calif., "so I invented the CLEANAIR. My design could make driving with a smoker more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to reduce unwanted cigarette smoke within a vehicle while traveling. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to simply opening a window. As a result, it eliminates the need to choke on dirty air and it could enhance comfort and convenience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

