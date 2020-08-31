PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While hospitals have portable urinals for men, it's not as easy for them to accommodate female patients who need to urinate and can't get up to use the bathroom.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While hospitals have portable urinals for men, it's not as easy for them to accommodate female patients who need to urinate and can't get up to use the bathroom. Fortunately, an inventor from Sylmar, Calif., has created the female version of the male urinal.

He developed a prototype for FEMALE URINAL specifically to enable females to urinate comfortably and discretely when they can't use a bathroom. Designed to prevent urine spills and splatters, it facilitates neat and sanitary conditions. What's more, it is versatile for use in bed or while driving, camping, fishing or similar situations. At the same time, this assistive device is easy to maintain, disassemble and clean. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "I couldn't find anything like this on the market that would enable females who are bedridden to urinate when they cannot get up to go to the bathroom," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LST-1055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-urinal-for-female-bedridden-patients-lst-1055-301120300.html

SOURCE InventHelp