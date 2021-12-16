InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Shoe Option For Track Runners (HFD-116)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable and functional pair of shoes for track runners," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the LIGHT UP SPEED TRACK SHOES.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fashionable and functional pair of shoes for track runners," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the LIGHT UP SPEED TRACK SHOES. These shoes will bring out the competitiveness in fast athletes. If an athlete thinks they have the speed, these shoes will prove it to everyone."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective and eye-catching shoe for track runners. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional running shoes. As a result, it enables the wearer to easily test and gauge speed. It also could spark attention and enhance the appearance of the shoes. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for track athletes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HFD-116, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

