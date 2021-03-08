InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Poster Kiosk For Concerts & Events (CNC-628)

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a fun and convenient way to create a poster during a concert, sporting event or other show," said an inventor, from Newton, N.

PITTSBURGH, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a fun and convenient way to create a poster during a concert, sporting event or other show," said an inventor, from Newton, N.C., "so I invented the POSTER KIOSK. My design enables attendees to remember special moments from the event with a unique souvenir poster."

The invention provides an effective way for an attendee to obtain a live poster image from an event. In doing so, it offers a unique and memorable keepsake. It also increases convenience and it offers an alternative to purchasing traditional posters and souvenirs. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for stadium venues and event facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-628, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

