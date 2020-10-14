InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Pet Toy To Enhance Fun And Physical Activity (CTK-4044)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a toy to keep pets occupied while also promoting physical activity," said an inventor, from Duluth, Minn.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a toy to keep pets occupied while also promoting physical activity," said an inventor, from Duluth, Minn., "so I invented the KITTYDOT."

The invention offers a unique alternative to traditional pet toys. In doing so, it provides added fun and amusement for pets and it enables a pet to exercise while playing. As a result, it could provide peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design is entertaining to watch and it helps to keep your pet active."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-4044, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

