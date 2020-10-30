InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Line Of Bottles For Babies (OCC-1514)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My two baby cousins accidentally mixed up their bottles. I thought there should be a way to ensure that bottles are instantly recognizable," said an inventor, from Mira Loma, Calif., "so I invented the PERSONALIZED ALPHABET BABY BOTTLES. My design also offers a hands-on learning tool for babies."

The invention provides a unique line of bottles for babies. In doing so, it helps to teach letter and number recognition at an early age. It also prevents bottles from getting mixed up and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a fun and functional design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

