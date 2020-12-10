InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Grooming Accessory For Pets (FED-2253)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a quiet and comforting way to groom my cat," said an inventor, from Bonney Lake, Wash., "so I invented the CAT GLOVE. My design enables you to bond with your pet while simultaneously removing pet hair and dander."

The patent-pending invention provides a simple and easy way to remove pet hair/dander from a pet. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional grooming procedures that may scare pets. As a result, it enhances comfort for pets and it provides added peace of mind for pet owners. The invention features a unique and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners and groomers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2253, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

