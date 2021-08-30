InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Design For Chess/Checkerboard (NJD-2171)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging way to play checkers or chess," said an inventor, from Union, N.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and challenging way to play checkers or chess," said an inventor, from Union, N.J., "so I invented the PYRAMID CHESS/CHECKERS. My design offers a different perspective and field of view of the game board and it could enhance game play."

The invention provides a distinct and eye-catching board for playing chess and checkers. In doing so, it offers a challenging alternative to traditional game boards. As a result, it could spark friendly competition and it could provide added fun and entertainment. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2171, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

