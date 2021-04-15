InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Design For Backpacks (CLM-489)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create fun and custom backpacks for my grandchildren," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented TEE SHIRT BOOKBAGS.

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create fun and custom backpacks for my grandchildren," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ohio, "so I invented TEE SHIRT BOOKBAGS. My design increases fashion and function when carrying a backpack."

The invention provides an eye-catching design for backpacks. In doing so, it offers an alternative to carrying standard backpacks and bags. As a result, it could enhance fun and style and it enables school supplies or other items to be easily transported. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for students and individuals who carry backpacks. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-489, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

