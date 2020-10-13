InventHelp Inventor Develops Unique Accessory For Vape Pens (BRK-2927)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I dropped my vape pen and had to replace the damaged tip," said an inventor, from Greenville, Ala.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I dropped my vape pen and had to replace the damaged tip," said an inventor, from Greenville, Ala. "I thought there could be a better way to protect it, so I invented the RUBBER RIPS. My design prevents vape pen damage and it could enhance your smoking experience."

The invention provides a unique mouthpiece accessory for a vape pen. In doing so, it could help to absorb force or impact if dropped. As a result, it provides added protection and it enhances flavor. The invention features a simple and secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize vape pens. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BRK-2927, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

