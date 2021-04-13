InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Workstation (BTM-2845)

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When working at home, I require multiple displays in a mobile fashion," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md.

PITTSBURGH, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "When working at home, I require multiple displays in a mobile fashion," said an inventor from Baltimore, Md. "Over the years, I developed this concept to suit my needs."

He developed the patent-pending MOBILE WORKSTATION that features a multifunctional design to support a computer and its many accessories. This invention is portable to allow it to easily be stored as well as transported. Additionally, it provides users with improved organization that may save them time and effort. Furthermore, it facilitates working in a seated or standing position.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2845, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp