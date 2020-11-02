InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Sunshade (LVT-329)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've found standard sunshades to be cumbersome and frustrating to use," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've found standard sunshades to be cumbersome and frustrating to use," said an inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "The desire to create a more convenient and effective means to protect the interior of vehicles from the sun inspired me to develop this motorized model."

He developed the patent-pending ROLL-UP WINDSHIELD COVER which features a convenient and practical design and neatly conceals when collapsed. This invention protects the seats and dashboard from discoloration and cracking to aid in upholding the vehicle's appearance, condition and value. Additionally, its use could allow the vehicle to be more comfortable to enter as it would eliminate being burned by a hot steering wheel and leather seat.

