InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Hygiene (FGC-190)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better method for cleansing personal areas of the body after using the restroom or while menstruating. We found traditional methods difficult and they did not leave you feeling completely clean, so I invented this," said an inventor from Canton, Ohio. "My novel design fits in any size bathroom/restroom and it is easy to use."

She developed the patent-pending SANITARY CLEANING HOSE to provide maximum cleanliness in personal areas of the body to leave you feeling fresh, clean and confident. This convenient and environmentally friendly invention would be easy to use as well as install and reduce the amount of toilet tissue used. Additionally, it may be employed to clean bathroom surfaces.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

