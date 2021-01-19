InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Bowls (CCT-4488)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working at a doggy day care, I noticed that dogs continually knocked over their water and food bowls while ants were crawling throughout the food," said an inventor from Hamilton,Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working at a doggy day care, I noticed that dogs continually knocked over their water and food bowls while ants were crawling throughout the food," said an inventor from Hamilton,Ohio. "This inspired me to develop a better bowl designed to remain upright to prevent the items from being spilled and wasted."

She developed the NEVER KNOCK OVER to prevent frustration in the pet and pet owner. This invention securely holds food and water without being upset to save money. By ensuring water is always available it would keep dogs hydrated. Additionally, it would reduce ants and other insects from entering the bowls.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4488, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

