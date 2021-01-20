InventHelp Inventor Develops Ultimate Anchor (FED-2252)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a roofer and while attempting to climb to the roof ridge to secure my anchor rope I fell," said an inventor from Oak Harbor, Wash.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a roofer and while attempting to climb to the roof ridge to secure my anchor rope I fell," said an inventor from Oak Harbor, Wash. "This inspired me to develop a means to secure myself before stepping off the ladder."

He developed the patent-pending SAFETY ANCHOR to prevent falls from a roof to provide individuals with enhanced safety as well as peace of mind. This portable product could easily be mounted as well as used. Additionally, it would be durable as well as convenient for use by roofers, siding installers and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2252, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

