InventHelp Inventor Develops Traveler Urinal Container (LVT-309)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Long distance drivers, especially truck drivers, need a way to relieve themselves without having to stop at a gas station causing them to run behind schedule," said inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "Time and money are lost when a driver has to stop, especially when the traffic conditions are bad."

The patent-pending P N A CUP features an innovative, reusable, urinal container to help a truck driver, or any other traveler, relief themselves without having to find a place to urinate. It could also help the drivers stay on schedule and avoid missing their deadlines. Additionally, this product would facilitate clean and convenient urination while in transport.

The inventor described his invention inspiration. "Returning from a delivery in Phoenix, I could hardly wait until I reached an establishment where I could relieve myself, so I thought of this idea to avoid that from ever happening again."

