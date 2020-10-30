InventHelp Inventor Develops Training Aid For Fitness Enthusiasts (ALL-2091)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help people perform push-ups in the correct position," said an inventor, from Warner Robins, Ga.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to help people perform push-ups in the correct position," said an inventor, from Warner Robins, Ga., "so I invented the PUSH-UP ASSIST. My design could provide added resistance to increase strength while doing push-ups."

The invention provides an efficient training aid to assist an individual when doing push-ups. In doing so, it helps to keep the user's body straight and in the proper position. As a result, it could enhance form and it could help to strengthen the chest, back, shoulders, arms and core muscles. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2091, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

