InventHelp Inventor Develops Tracking And Communication System For Personal Safety (CBA-3589)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All too often the safety of children is jeopardized by predators. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Summerville, S.C., however, parents and caregivers can now take a proactive approach to thwart such attempts.

He developed THE BELT, patent-pending, to enable parents and guardians to remotely track an individual's location in real or near-real time should their safety be compromised. At the same time, it provides immediate access to emergency assistance from first responders to prevent child abductions. Thus, it helps keep children safe in playgrounds and other public venues. Therefore, it affords peace of mind for parents and caregivers since it protects vulnerable individuals like children and elderly adults. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal concerns inspired the idea. "I was disturbed by the increasing number of child abductions," he said, "and realized this type of accessory would help prevent such tragedies."

