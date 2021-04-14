PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While towing my boat, it would rest against the side rail of the trailer resulting in the finish being rubbed off," said an inventor from Beaverton, Mich.

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While towing my boat, it would rest against the side rail of the trailer resulting in the finish being rubbed off," said an inventor from Beaverton, Mich. "This inspired me to develop a means to center the boat to protect it during travel."

He developed the BOAT BUDDY to prevent a boat hull from rubbing on the side rails when it was being towed. This durable and weatherproof invention quickly centers the boat on a trailer for a more enjoyable travel experience. Additionally, it would provide peace of mind for concerned boat owners by avoiding unsightly and costly damage.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1964, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-tow-protect-avz-1964-301261955.html

SOURCE InventHelp