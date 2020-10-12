InventHelp Inventor Develops Tournament-Style Fishing Game (NWO-415)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While watching an actual fishing rodeo," said an inventor from New Orleans, La., "I thought it would be fun to apply the rodeo concept to a leisure activity that would mimic competitive fishing but without water."

He developed a prototype for MRW'S MARVELOUS FISHING EXPEDITION to a allow players to engage in a simulated fishing tournament. As such, it can serve as a team-building exercise for companies. Providing a unique and fun leisure activity, especially for anyone who likes fishing, it also encourages friendly competition and facilitates adult and child interaction. Compact and easy to learn and play, it is versatile for enjoyment by players of all ages at home or at social gatherings as well.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

