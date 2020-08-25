InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool Storage Device For Frame Ladders (PHO-2641)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a commercial electrician and thought there was a need for a storage and organizing device to alleviate frustration and enhance safety when using an A-frame ladder," said an inventor, from Chino Valley, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a commercial electrician and thought there was a need for a storage and organizing device to alleviate frustration and enhance safety when using an A-frame ladder," said an inventor, from Chino Valley, Ariz., "so I invented the LADDER CADDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to store tools and hardware when working on an A-frame ladder. In doing so, it helps to prevent tools and other items from falling from the top of the ladder. As a result, it organizes tools and materials in a convenient and efficient manner and it eliminates the need for tool pouches and constant climbing up and down the ladder. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables the user to safely organize tools on top of an A-frame ladder and it reduces the need for multiple trips up and down the ladder."

