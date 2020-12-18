InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool Holder Set For Ladders (NPL-330)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a garage door technician, I often work on a ladder with tools," said an inventor from Bonita Springs, Fla. "Constantly climbing up and down to get them, however, became too difficult."

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending MAGNA LADDER to provide a means for storing tools on a ladder. As such, it keeps tools easily accessible yet firmly in place when the ladder is moved. Thus, it saves time and effort since it eliminates the need to repeatedly climb up and down a ladder. This, in turn, reduces the risk of falls, muscle strain and injuries. What's more, this safe, durable, versatile and practical invention is easy to use. In addition, it is not only convenient and effective but comes at an affordable price as well.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

