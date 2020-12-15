InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool For Lifting Heavy Truck Tires (VIG-323)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tire mechanic and I needed a better way to lift heavy truck tires when doing repairs," said an inventor, from Chesapeake, Va.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a tire mechanic and I needed a better way to lift heavy truck tires when doing repairs," said an inventor, from Chesapeake, Va., "so I invented the BACK SAVER. My design reduces strain on the back, arms, shoulders and knees."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to lift heavy commercial truck tires off the ground and into an upright position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle and strain. It also enhances safety and control and it helps to prevent injuries. The invention features a practical and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the trucking service and repair industry and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-VIG-323, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

