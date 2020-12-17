InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Seat To Enhance Comfort And Sanitation (LAX-1214)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved toilet seat to enhance comfort and sanitation," said an inventor, from Pico Rivera, Calif., "so I invented the COMFY SEAT OF THRONES. My design could help to prevent messes associated with bowel movements, hemorrhoids, leg numbness and other discomfort when going to the bathroom."

The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional toilet seat designs. In doing so, it provides added comfort and facilitates bowel movements. It also reduces physical strain and pressure beneath the thighs and it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

