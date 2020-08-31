InventHelp Inventor Develops Toilet Accessory For RVs To Prevent Skid Marks (RVS-122)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitary way to prevent waste from directly contacting the toilet bowl in the RV," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a sanitary way to prevent waste from directly contacting the toilet bowl in the RV," said an inventor, from Riverside, Calif., "so I invented the ANTI-SKID."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent skid marks in RV toilets. In doing so, it reduces the need for spray nozzle cleaning and water waste. It also saves time and effort when cleaning the toilet and it could enhance sanitary conditions. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of recreational vehicles and campers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to use less water to clean the toilet bowl and it could help to extend the trip without having to refill or dump the water tank."

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

