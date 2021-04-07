PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a time-saving way for women to apply makeup," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MY FACE.

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a time-saving way for women to apply makeup," said an inventor, from Brampton, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the MY FACE. My design could help to simplify the makeup application routine for busy women before work, dates and other occasions."

The invention provides an effective way to apply cosmetics to the face. In doing so, it offers an efficient alternative to traditional methods of applying makeup. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could provide a more accurate and professional looking application. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear makeup. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-254, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-time-saving-way-to-apply-cosmetics-tro-254-301261418.html

SOURCE InventHelp