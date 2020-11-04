PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I injured my lumbar spine 25 years ago and needed a way to alleviate back pain and stress," said an inventor, from Bartonville, Ill.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I injured my lumbar spine 25 years ago and needed a way to alleviate back pain and stress," said an inventor, from Bartonville, Ill., "so I invented the SPINAL WELLNESS ADJUSTMENT TOOL. My design enables you to improve your spinal vertebrae alignment at home."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to align the spinal vertebrae. In doing so, it helps to relieve pressure and pain within the back and other areas of the body. As a result, it could enhance comfort. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-301, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-therapeutic-aid-for-aligning-the-spinal-vertebrae-lvt-301-301164748.html

SOURCE InventHelp