InventHelp Inventor Develops Temperature-Controlled Mobile Device Holder (CKL-1366)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care and maintenance instructions of cell phones and other mobile devices often include specific references to keeping the phone in a moderate temperature environment. With this in mind, an inventor from Harvey, Ill., has made it much easier for cell phone users to comply.

He developed RIGHT TEMP CASE to protect mobile devices and their batteries against exposure to extreme heat or cold, which prevents temporary loss of battery power or permanent damage to the device itself. As such, it improves personal safety conditions and saves replacement expense. What's more, it saves the time and energy required for recharging dead batteries. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is as well. In addition, it is lightweight, practical and easy to use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I used to work in a warehouse where we were required to leave our cell phones in the car all day," he said. "The exposure to the hot or cold temperature in the car always impaired the operation of the phone."

