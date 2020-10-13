InventHelp Inventor Develops System To Prevent Tidal Flooding (CBA-3885)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a coastal area and tide water would flood my property during the lunar moon," said an inventor, from Hanahan, S.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live in a coastal area and tide water would flood my property during the lunar moon," said an inventor, from Hanahan, S.C. "I wanted to create a system to prevent this from happening, so I invented the LUNAR MOON FLOOD TANK."

The patent granted invention provides a temporary way to collect tidal flood water. In doing so, it helps to prevent flooding associated with tidal waters and lunar high tides. As a result, it could help to prevent damage and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for households and businesses in coastal/tidal areas. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design keeps your property safe and protected against tidal flood water."

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3885, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp